Indian Education elections May 20

MISENHEIMER — A Lumberton native will become the 11th president of Pfeiffer University.

Pfeiffer Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Brietz announced Scott Bullard’s appointment on Thursday after Bullard received a unanimous vote by the private university’s full board.

Bullard, 42, is senior vice president and dean of the college at Judson College in Marion, Ala. In March, he completed a 16-month term as its interim president.

“Pfeiffer is so fortunate to have found in Dr. Bullard someone who has proven himself to be a dynamic leader in higher education,” Brietz said. “It’s easy to see how he quickly rose through the ranks at Judson. His intellect, problem-solving skills and understanding of the opportunities and challenges really stand out. He is more than ready to lead our university.”

Bullard succeeds Dr. Colleen Perry Keith, who announced in February that she is resigning to become president of Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Del. The new president’s first day at Pfeiffer will be June 1.

Pfeiffer “is preparing leaders in health care, business, education, the arts, ministry, and many other disciplines,” Bullard said, “and because of the character of Pfeiffer employees, Pfeiffer graduates care most about serving others through their vocations. What an exciting place to serve. I am excited to begin working alongside such capable and engaged colleagues in service of students and a region that I have loved for a long time.”

Bullard was born in Lumberton and graduated from Scotland High School in Laurinburg. He holds a bachelor of arts in Philosophy from Campbell University, a Master of Divinity from Duke University and a Ph.D. in theology from Baylor University.

Bullard served at Duke as a teaching assistant and worked as a development officer for the nonprofit Stop Hunger Now before going on to Baylor. He was also an adjunct professor at two Texas colleges.

Judson is the nation’s fifth-oldest women’s college. It hired Bullard in 2008 to teach religion and serve as co-campus chaplain. He went on to become chairman of the Humanities Division and to lead Judson’s religion department before he was named dean in 2012 and senior vice president in 2015.

In 2010, the college’s graduating seniors voted to honor Bullard with the Lula and Alton Holley Excellence in Classroom Teaching Award. The award goes annually to a faculty member who demonstrates excellence in, and a love for, teaching.

In 2017, Judson’s board named Bullard interim president when longtime Judson President David Potts took a health-related leave of absence. Potts passed away in March 2018.

Bullard is a published author, with works appearing in a number of academic journals and edited collections. His book, “Re-membering the Body: The Eucharist and Ecclesial Unity,” focuses on the understanding and practice of the Eucharist, or Communion, and was published in 2013.

He is married to Shannon Desmond Bullard, who is a kindergarten teacher. They have four children, Judson, Desmond, Campbell, and Walker. In their free time, the Bullards can often be found outside — hiking, playing soccer and playing with their dog, Harper.

