Indian Education elections May 20

May 3, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County high schools will hold Indian Education Title VI Parent Committee elections on May 20 at 6 p.m.

High schools that have parent committee openings are Fairmont, Purnell Swett, St. Pauls, Red Springs, South Robeson and Lumberton. Parents and/or teachers of American Indian children enrolled in the school district are eligible to serve.

The elections will take place in each school’s media center.

