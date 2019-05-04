JROTC units mixes it up with Army

FAIRMONT — A dentist, surgeon, marine biologist, civil engineer, teacher and veterinarian — these are the careers some of the students from Fairmont High School’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps said they aspire to be when they met recently with the U.S. Army’s Rapid Equipping Force.

The force is a small organization in the Army, but it has a unique mission to provide innovative materiel solutions to meet the urgent requirements of U.S. Army forces employed globally. The organization also informs materiel development for the future force and, upon request, expands to meet operational demands.

The team showcased a few items from its portfolio of equipment. Students learned about the latest technologies through a hands-on demonstration with unmanned aerial systems, counter unmanned aerial systems and virtual reality training, encompassing the DroneDefender, DroneDefender Virtual Trainer, Instant Eye and PD 100. The DroneDefender Virtual Trainer, a non-kinetic counter unmanned aerial system accompanied by a headset that mimics a video game simulation with a 360-degree view, was the group’s favorite.

It was a unique opportunity for the force to host over 20 students and faculty members visiting from the Fairmont High School to engage directly with soldiers who not only educated the group about a unique mission and its capabilities, but also shared their own Army experience and discussed why they joined. For many JROTC students, the main reason for joining the services would be to help pay for their education.

“Many of the students are already thinking about how to pay for college and the Army has many avenues to facilitate that,” said Maj. Stephanie Flowers, Requirements Section chief for the Rapid Equipping Force and a former JROTC student herself.

Among the attending faculty members was Shawn Langford, a retired Army major and professor of Military Science at Fairmont High School. Langford, who once worked at the force as an operations officer, was the one who reached out to Col. Joe D. Bookard, director of the Rapid Equipping Force, to arrange the visit as part of the JROTC’s mission to motivate students to be “better citizens.”

Following the technology demonstration, Col. Bookard talked to students about the Army’s offerings in terms of career choices, what it means to be a soldier and the recruitment process.

“You are the future, and we are here to help you be successful. But don’t forget that you also have to put in the hard work to accomplish your dreams,” Col. Bookard said.

The students left with Army patches awarded by REF Soldiers as well as informational materials to help guide them toward making an informed decision regarding a future in the Army.

