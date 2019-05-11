Lumberton High’s FFA team finishes 8th nationally

May 11, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
The Lumberton High School Future Farmers of America chapter recently placed eighth out of 102 teams at the 68th annual National Land and Range Judging Contest. The team members were Sarah Jacobs, Anna Mercer, Reece Taylor and Dylan Bruce.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School Future Farmers of America chapter recently placed eighth out of 102 teams at the 68th annual National Land and Range Judging Contest that was held last week in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Team members were Sarah Jacobs, Anna Mercer, Reece Taylor and Dylan Bruce. Jacobs also placed sixth individually out of 405 students in the nation.

The participating teams qualified for the national event by placing among the top five teams at contests held in their home states. Lumberton’s team placed first in November at the state level.

The actual contest site remains a secret until contest day, so no one has an unfair advantage. Contestants and coaches gather on contest morning to find out the official contest location. They then travel to the site, with a police escort, in a caravan of more than 100 cars.

The event ended with an awards banquet in the Great Hall of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, when the day’s freshly-tabulated results were announced. National championship trophies were awarded to team and individual winners in each category of competition, including land judging, range judging and homesite evaluation. Each category included Future Farmers of America, 4-H and Adult divisions.

The idea of a land judging contest was invented by three Oklahoma conservationists in 1942. They decided which soil qualities could be judged and developed score cards to test skills. The idea caught on and Oklahoma City has been hosting the national contest since 1952.

