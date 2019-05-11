Highlander Academy celebrates May Day

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Highlander Academy recently held its Annual May Day celebration on its campus in Red Springs.

May Day has been celebrated at the academy since 1896.

Lacy Weaver was the maid of honor and McKenzie Dunne, the May Day queen. This year’s court of attendants were: seventh grade, Destiny Chavis, and Mimi Vasquez; eighth grade, Rachel Clark, Tiana Conrad, Barenda Govan, and Nellie Jackson; ninth grade, Ashley Chavis; 10th grade, Riley Bardon; and 11th grade, Morgan Harris.

Catherine Bersch and her students from the N.C. Academy of Highland Dance in Fayetteville performed highland dances as guests at the celebration. Bagpiper Bill Caudill and pianist Mark Andersen were guest musicians.

