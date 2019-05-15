Teen admitted to art school

May 15, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
Cooley

WARRENTON, Va. — A teenager with deep roots in Robeson County has been accepted to a school that will help her pursue her love of the arts.

Celia Cooley, 14, will attend the PAVAN Regional Governor’s School for the Arts in Ashburn, Va. The school is a rigorous two-week summer education program for rising high school students in the fields of classical guitar, theatre, visual arts and voice.

Acceptance to the arts school is not Cooley’s first artistic achievement. She was only 12 years old when she won the Shakespeare Lives Video of the Week competition sponsored by the British Counsel’s Shakespeare Lives program. This honor is given to videos that achieved the highest aggregate score from both judges and user voters. The video was shot by her father, Mark Cooley.

The teen with family in the Robeson County area also is a veteran of regional theatrical productions.

Cooley is the granddaughter of Grace and Tommy Hall of Fayetteville, the great-granddaughter of the late Stamps and Ola Hall of St. Pauls and the grandniece of Susan Hall of St. Pauls. Susan Hall’s brother, Tommy Hall, is a sixth generation resident of Robeson County and grew up in Rennert Township.

Cooley
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Cooley-1.jpegCooley

Staff report