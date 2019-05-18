UNCP’s Indian Studies program offering camps

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE —The Southeast American Indian Studies Program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is now accepting applications for the Project 3C STEM summer residential camps held in July.

Students can choose from one of three summer residential camps hosted by UNCP. The camps will be held July 14 to July 18, Biomedical Careers; July 28 to Aug. 1, Engineering Careers; and July 28 to Aug. 1,Information Technology Careers.

Project 3C summer camps are free and open to American Indian students who live in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. service areas.

Students will reside in UNC Pembroke residence halls for five days and four nights.The residential summer camps are seeking 20 American Indian high school students per camp who are rising sophomores, juniors and seniors that have an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The STEM job training summer program will include STEM session and visits to sites within the state, including hospital and school tours for the Biomedical Careers Camp and STEM career sessions in Washington, D.C. for the Engineering and Information Technology Careers Camps.

The program will expose students to the STEM and other fields, the college environment at UNC Pembroke and American Indian history and culture, as well as potential STEM career opportunities in and outside of Robeson County.

Applications can be downloaded at uncp.edu/project3C. The deadline is June 16, no later than 5 p.m. Return completed application to Indian Education Youth Development specialist staff or mail to: Southeast American Indian Studies Program, UNC Pembroke, P.O. Box 1510, Pembroke, N.C., 28372.

For additional information, visit uncp.edu/project3C or contact Myia Reyes, Career Exploration coordinator, Southeast American Indian Studies Program at [email protected] or 910-775-4663; or Christina Pacheco, Career Exploration associate, Southeast American Indian Studies Program at [email protected] or 910-521-6266.

