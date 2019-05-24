Cox serves as Senate page

May 24, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
Ava Cox, left, a former resident of Lumberton, was recently sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt, right, to participate in the North Carolina Senate Page Program. Cox is the daughter of Vickie Cox of Fayetteville.

RALEIGH — Ava Cox, of Cumberland County, formerly of Lumberton, was recently selected to serve as a page for the North Carolina Senate.

Cox was sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt, of Lumberton, and appointed by the Senate president pro tempore, Phil Berger of Rockingham County.

She also served as a page in the North Carolina General Assembly House Page Program under Rep. Charles Graham in February.

Statewide high school students in grades 9 through 12 serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session. They perform valuable duties for the senators and their office staff. They attend daily Senate sessions, committee meetings, and assist staff members with office duties during the week the serve in the Legislature.

Cox is the daughter of Vickie Cox of Fayetteville.

Ava Cox, left, a former resident of Lumberton, was recently sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt, right, to participate in the North Carolina Senate Page Program. Cox is the daughter of Vickie Cox of Fayetteville.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_4686-1-_ne2019524113325949.jpgAva Cox, left, a former resident of Lumberton, was recently sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt, right, to participate in the North Carolina Senate Page Program. Cox is the daughter of Vickie Cox of Fayetteville.

Staff report