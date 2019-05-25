Students get lesson on bike, helmet safety

By: Staff report
Taylor Hammonds, the Region 8 Active Routes to School project coordinator with the Robeson County Health Department, demonstrates to students at Green Grove Elementary School in Fairmont the proper way to wear a helmet. Students were also given safety lights.

FAIRMONT — More than 250 students at Green Grove Elementary School were given pedestrian safety lights and a lesson on helmet safety on Friday.

The giveaway was part of the school’s celebration of Walk to School Day, which consisted of children walking around the school’s campus. The purpose of the day was to encourage students to get out and be more active.

The lights came courtesy of Healthy Robeson and Highway Patrol Trooper D.P. Tubbs, who partnered with the Robeson County Health Department.

Before walking around the school, Taylor Hammonds, Region 8 Active Routes to School project coordinator with the Robeson County Health Department, spoke to students about pedestrian and bike safety and demonstrated the proper way to wear a helmet.

Hammonds used a watermelon as a visual to demonstrate the risks of not wearing the helmet. She climbed a ladder and dropped the melon on the cement to show what could result from an injury or accident involving a bicycle if a helmet isn’t worn.

“I informed students on how fragile our brains are and that our heads are much like melons, hard on the outside but soft on the inside,” Hammonds said. “That’s why it’s important to wear a helmet while riding.”

After the demonstration, students, faculty, staff and several parents took part in the walk.

