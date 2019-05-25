City man graduates law school

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was among the 104 graduates that Campbell Law School conferred juris doctor degrees upon at its 41st annual hooding and graduation ceremony held recently.

Williams Baldridge Britt graduated cum laude at the ceremony held at the Memorial Auditorium in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on May 10.

Among its accolades, Campbell has been recognized by the American Bar Association as having the nation’s top Professionalism Program and by the American Academy of Trial Lawyers for having the nation’s best Trial Advocacy Program.

