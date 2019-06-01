Inaugural Patrick Pait scholarships awarded to trio

Shown from left are Ron Pait, the late Robeson County Attorney Patrick Pait’s father; Josh Britt; Rachel O’Neil; Trevor Cox; and Greg Pait, Patrick Pait’s brother, during Lumberton High School’s Senior Awards Day on May 24. Britt, O’Neil and Cox were recipients of the inaugural Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship. Shown from left are Ron Pait, the late Robeson County Attorney Patrick Pait’s father; Josh Britt; Rachel O’Neil; Trevor Cox; and Greg Pait, Patrick Pait’s brother, during Lumberton High School’s Senior Awards Day on May 24. Britt, O’Neil and Cox were recipients of the inaugural Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship. Pictured from left to right are Ron Pait (Patrick’s father), Josh Britt, Rachel O’Neil, Trevor Cox, and Greg Pait (Patrick’s brother) Pictured from left to right are Ron Pait (Patrick’s father), Josh Britt, Rachel O’Neil, Trevor Cox, and Greg Pait (Patrick’s brother) Pait Pait

LUMBERTON — Three Lumberton High School students recently became the first recipients of the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarships, in honor of the late Robeson County Attorney Patrick Pait, were awarded May 24 to Josh Britt, Rachel O’Neil and Trevor Cox. Each scholarship is worth $5,000.

Pait, a Lumberton native, died in a vehicle accident in June 2018.

The students were chosen by a committee made up of Pait’s friends and family. The students responded to two essay prompts.

Steven Smith, a dentist at Walters and Smith Dentistry and friend of Pait, presented the scholarships to the students on behalf of the Patrick Pait Memorial Scholarship Committee.

“I would like to thank the students who applied for this scholarship and everyone on the committee for their dedication and hard work,” Smith said. “Today, we are able to recognize three students that exemplify the mission of our scholarship: Patrick’s legacy of friendship, his heart for home and his spirit of service.”

Britt, the son of Keith and Melody Britt, plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and major in Business Administration.

O’Neil is the daughter of Paul and Jackie O’Neil. She will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and major in Nursing.

Cox, the son of Reggie and Jennifer Cox, and Ricky and Sharon Britt, will attend North Carolina State University in the fall and major in Environmental and Agricultural Technology.

The scholarship initiative was launched March 8 during a baseball game at Lumberton High. The Academic Booster Club raised $2,000 in pledges before the launch. Initially, the club’s goal was to raise $5,000 but the club surpassed its goal by raising more than $15,000.

Pait graduated in Lumberton High’s class of 2002. During his high school career, he played baseball and ran cross-country with the Pirates. After graduating from high school, Pait attended UNC-Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law.

“Patrick was quick to reach out to people he met and make them feel included and important,” Smith said. “Patrick’s heart for home and spirit of service was seen through his personal and professional life.

“He worked hard as our county attorney, he chaired the Kiwanis pancake supper and the Boy Scouts Investment in Character lunch, he participated in church softball leagues and thoroughly enjoyed helping organize the annual Jack Pait strawberry parade.”

Smith described Patrick Pait as “fun, kind, humble, and outgoing.”

“He loved people and he loved Robeson County,” Smith said.

Pait was hired as county attorney on June 2, 2014.

