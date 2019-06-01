Richmond CC recognizes local students

By: Staff report

HAMLET — Several Robeson County residents were included in Richmond Community College’s honor lists for the 2019 spring semester.

On the president’s list from Robeson County are: Stephanie Alexander, Maranda Blanks, Tapanga Brewer, MacKenzie Dukes and Morgan McDonald; and on the dean’s list are: Christopher Alexander, Johnnie Morrison, Santana Oxendine, Sharon Smith, Ryan Smith, Cierra Taylor and Jessica White. Hometowns were not provided.

The president’s list identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental credits. The dean’s list includes the names of students who attain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and earn no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours excluding developmental credits.

