Livingstone alumni meet for lunch, fashion show

June 15, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
The North Carolina Southeastern Chapter of Livingstone College National Alumni Association recently held its inaugural Luncheon/Fashion Show recently at the Adelio’s Restaurant. Two scholarships from the organization, in the amount of $750, will be presented to two students in the 2019-20 school year.

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Southeastern Chapter of Livingstone College National Alumni Association held its inaugural Luncheon/Fashion Show recently at the Adelio’s Restaurant.

“The luncheon and fashion show could not have been better planned and executed as it was well-attended and supported by fellow Livingstonians and the public,”said Jeanette Hooker, the association president.

The newly formed organization has as its mission, “Promoting the Learning Opportunities that open the Doors of Success for our Youth.”

Two scholarships in the amount of $750 will be presented to two students in the 2019-20 school year, according to Program Coordinator Hortense “Lassye” Thacker. She was assisted by fellow Livingstonians co-chairs, Marselene Cook and Loistine DeFreece.

Other program participants included Frances M. Cummings, Duncan Whitted, Grace Whiteside and Alvin Reynolds. The National Livingstone College President Warren H. Arrington Jr. brought greetings and assisted with program presentations. He spoke highly of the success of the recently organized local chapter and praised other Livingstonians who came from across the country, including Washington, D.C., Raleigh and Salisbury, among others.

“The goal is to increase the annual number of scholarships presented to deserving students while keeping viable and promoting our learning institution as one of the outstanding HBCUs in the nation,” Cummings said.

The chapter meets monthly at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday alternating between Cumberland and Robeson counties. The chapter will meet again on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Golden Corral in Lumberton. All area Livingstonians are invited to attend.

