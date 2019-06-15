Seven students earn Farm Bureau scholarships

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Seven students from Robeson County were awarded scholarships from the Robeson County Farm Bureau.

They are: Rachel O’Neil, Lumberton Senior High School; Imani Patterson, Red Springs High School; Darain Ekwunoh, South Robeson High School; Mason Locklear, Fairmont High School; Jaida Allen, St. Pauls High School; Abel Locklear, Purnell Sweat High School; and Bailey Williamson, Robeson Community Early College.

The $2,500 scholarship is earned by exhibiting outstanding character and having a civic commitment to the community. They must have at least a 3.0 grade-point average to apply.

“We are very proud of this scholarship, and so glad we are able to help these kids continue their education,” said Miles Mercer, the president of Farm Bureau. “A lot of these students will end up coming back to Robeson County after college, and they’re going to be part of our economy, our communities. It’s our pleasure to be able to be there and help them through this exciting part of their lives.

“Robeson County is a very rural county, and scholarships aren’t always geared towards the kids in rural areas, so we felt like as an organization whose main focus is on bettering life in farming and rural areas, this was a great thing we could do for our county,” Robeson County Farm Bureau Director Anthony Locklear added.

For more information on Robeson County Farm Bureau and the scholarships, call Angela Hunt at 910-738-7171.

