Karis graduates Central Carolina

June 15, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

SANFORD — Isabell Karis, a Robeson County resident, recently graduated from Central Carolina Community College in Sanford.

She was among 550 graduates at the college’s 56th commencement exercise, which was held on May 13 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic and Conference Center in Sanford.

Staff report