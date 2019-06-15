Erbi makes B honor roll

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. — Richard Ebri, a Lumberton resident, earned the B honor roll status for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

Ebri is a senior at the school.

The school is an independent college preparatory day/boarding school for grades sixth through 12th. The Webb School is the oldest continuously operating school of its kind in the South.