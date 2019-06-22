14 inmates get high school equivalency

PEMBROKE — Virginia Teachey, a highly skilled executive with 25 years of administrative and financial experience in higher education, has been named vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke after a nationwide search.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement this week following the unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees supporting the recommendation by Cummings and a search committee led by Dr. Jeff Frederick, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Teachey has spent nearly her entire career in higher education, most recently at N.C. State University, where she served as assistant dean for Finance and Business Management for the College of Engineering. As the chief fiscal and administrative officer, she managed a $210 million operating budget and influenced more than 200 staff members supporting the operation of one of N.C. State’s most renowned academic units. The College of Engineering’s programs and research is consistently ranked among the top engineering schools in the nation.

Before her success in N.C. State’s College of Engineering, Teachey was instrumental in major projects as the associate director for finance in University Housing, Greek Life and Caldwell Fellows. During her tenure in this position, she developed and implemented a comprehensive 10-year capital improvement plan and successfully managed a $140 million bond portfolio.

“As UNC Pembroke experiences sustained enrollment growth, the role of vice chancellor for Finance and Administration is more crucial than ever before,” Cummings said.

“Virginia’s knowledge of higher education administration and her extensive experience in strategic financial management within the UNC System will ensure a smooth transition into her new role. Her network of colleagues both in North Carolina and outside will prove valuable as UNCP adjusts to its rapid growth from NC Promise and as we advance our mission of service to Southeastern North Carolina.”

Teachey said she is looking forward to joining the chancellor’s cabinet, where she will be responsible for the oversight and management of the university’s administrative and financial functions.

“It’s such an exciting time to join the UNC Pembroke family. I feel very blessed to be part of an institution that boasts an outstanding faculty, staff and student body. UNCP is well known for its many contributions to the community, region and the state.

“I look forward to collaborating with the campus and critical stakeholders in the community to amplify the excellent work already being initiated by the chancellor and his team driving this institution, and this region, forward,” Teachey said.

Teachey’s responsibilities will include oversight of finance, business services, budgeting, facilities, information technology and human resources. She will serve as the chief financial officer for the university as well as the UNCP Foundation Inc.

Prior to her roles at N.C. State, she served as chief administrative officer at Ball State University in the Department of Kinesiology and as an administrative coordinator in the Department of Special Education.

Teachey also brings more than 12 years of course development and academic instruction experience through various roles and as an adjunct instructor at Indiana Business. A perspective, she believes, gives her critical insight into what is at the core of the university’s mission — delivering a high-quality student experience.

“I’ve had the privilege to be on both sides — as an administrator and an educator — so I know what it takes to graduate stellar students and how budget decisions impact the classroom. That’s one of the unique qualities I bring to the job. I understand how decisions holistically affect the student experience.”

Teachey notes her early experience in the classroom as the motivator for her lengthy career in higher education.

“Being in front of the classroom and being able to reach the students in a profound way, and witnessing the energy and magic in the classroom room are the reasons why I fell in love with higher education many years ago.”

Teachey said she was attracted to how UNCP honors its heritage and the university’s commitment to access, affordability, individualized student experiences, inclusion and retention — qualities that resonate with her as a minority and first-generation college student.

“I love what UNCP stands for, its mission and its values. It’s a student-oriented and student-centered campus. This institution touches a lot of first-generation students which is near and dear to me. The UNC Pembroke experience is one that cannot be duplicated.”

Teachey also has strong connections to Southeastern North Carolina. The Muncie, Ind. native, is married to Eric Teachey, who is originally from Whiteville.

Teachey earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Northwood University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Anderson University. She will begin her new role on July 22.

Mark Locklear