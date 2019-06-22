14 inmates get high school equivalency

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A total of 14 men graduated with a high school equivalency certificate on June 13 at Lumberton Correctional Institute.

The graduates include: Patrick Car, Timothy Hayes, Cecilio Hernandez, Jorge Juarez-Lopez, Joshua Queen, Crescenico Santos, Javon Taylor, Salvador Vidal, Maverick Blakeney, C-Allah Coombs, Jason Farmer, Antonio Gwynn, Adrian Johnson and Daniel Wiltshire.

Eight of the graduates were in attendance for the ceremony, and for the first time in the program’s history, family members were allowed to attend.

This program is provided by College and Career Readiness at Robeson Community College. Participation is optional, and the program, boasts a 75 percent increase in participation from the previous year.

