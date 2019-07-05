Beta team takes 7th in robotics

Twenty-seven Robeson County Early College Beta students recently traveled to Oklahoma City, Okla., for the National Beta Convention. The students qualified and competed at nationals in Show Choir, Robotics, Science, On-site Art, Drawing and Sculpture. The Robcobots robotics team placed seventh out of 31 teams in the competition.

