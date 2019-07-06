Local FFA chapter reaps awards

July 6, 2019
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home various awards during the 91st North Carolina Future Farmers of America State Convention held recently at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The chapter was recognized as a national award winner, which is given when a chapter excels during the current year in the areas of community, student and chapter development. Each chapter submits an application outlining its program of activities, chapter goals, means to accomplish those goals and the outcomes of the program. Winning the award qualifies the chapter to compete for national honors at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.

Also, Kelli Roberts, of the Lumberton chapter, received an individual award as a state finalist in the Fiber and/or Oil Proficiency Award category. Students who placed first, second or third in the state received a plaque during a Proficiency Award Session. First-place winners received $75 and their application advanced to the nationals.

In addition, various members of the Lumberton chapter were awarded the state degree by the North Carolina Future Farmers of America Association that was distributed to more than 400 North Carolina members this year. These members include Hunter Beasley, Ethan Brewer, Dalton Currie, Tyler Edwards, Cassie Farmer, Lauren Hooks, Lauren Jacobs, Darylwood Locklear, Elizabeth McDonald, Brent Meares, Anna Mercer, Justin Pittman, Jordyn Prevatte, Jacob Roquet, Amanda Simmons, Trevor Stone, Christopher Taylor, Jedidiah Wearins and Anna West.

To receive the degree, a student must have an agricultural project in place with an investment of no less than $1,000, or have worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time.

In addition to these requirements, the students receiving this degree must have demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary abilities, giving a six-minute speech on an agricultural or Future Farmers of America subject, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or a participating member of a chapter committee. They also must have participated in at least five different activities above the chapter level.

Staff report