UNCP takes another BraveStep

July 22, 2019
By: By Mark Locklear
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has established a seamless pathway for Wayne Community College students to continue their education at UNCP.

The two institutions recently signed a BraveStep agreement that allows students to begin their college career at the community college and transfer to UNCP after completing 30 credit hours at the college in Goldsboro.

Qualified students who are selected will be co-admitted to both institutions and can participate in North Carolina’s Reverse Transfer Program. This will allow them to obtain an associate degree from WCC with the credits they earn from UNCP.

This co-admission partnership with regional community colleges is designed to prepare students for the challenges of a four-year institution to help ensure their successful transition and ultimate degree completion.

“This pathway will provide students an affordable, high-quality education and ensure they are primed for academic success at UNCP. This is a partnership structured not around institutional silos but instead around our shared mission of changing lives through education throughout our state,” said Robin Gary Cummings, UNCP’s chancellor.

BraveStep students will enjoy the privileges of a UNCP student while attending WCC. They will have a UNCP student ID and access to all campus resources, programming and admission to athletic events and Givens Performing Arts Center events. They also will receive academic advising from both institutions to ensure a smooth transition once they have completed coursework at WCC.

Cummings and WCC President Thomas Walker signed the official agreement during a ceremony at WCC on July 10. At the event, Cummings touted the NC Promise Tuition Plan, which has contributed to a 14 percent enrollment growth.

“We are expected to experience another increase this fall. But our top priority will remain providing access to higher education for students in North Carolina. And, BraveStep is an important way we honor that commitment. This partnership is also an important way we are addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead,” Cummings said.

Wayne Community College is the latest community college to sign a BraveStep agreement. The university has similar agreements with Robeson, Southeastern, Richmond and Brunswick community colleges.

By Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

