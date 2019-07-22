Wake Tech promotes Lumberton native

July 22, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Wake Technical Community College recently announced the appointment of a Lumberton native to the position of Title IX coordinator.

This position serves as the primary administrator for cases alleging sexual misconduct, gender-based discrimination and harassment among students, faculty and staff.

“Laura Bethea has both the experience and commitment to coordinate our Title IX program. This is an important and complex role here at Wake Tech. We are confident that Laura’s training, leadership and her ability to work with our students make her the right person to manage these new responsibilities,” said Benita Clark, vice president of Human Resources and College Safety.

For the past four years Bethea has served as a certified Title IX investigator with Wake Tech, where she has facilitated training with students, faculty and staff and has conducted investigations of reported incidents of gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault, according to a college news release.

Additionally, she has been Career Development manager for the past five years, leading her team in the development, delivery and evaluation of career services to prospective and enrolled students and alumni. She will continue in this capacity.

This past year, Bethea was also the college’s Equity Team Lead for the SPARK strategic planning process. Before taking on these roles, she served as a counselor/Student Success counselor within the Enrollment and Student Services division.

Bethea received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from North Carolina Central University, Summa Cum Laude, and a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Psychology and Counseling from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She graduated from Lumberton Senior High School in 1995. Her extended family and parents, Kenneth and Katherine Loretta Bethea, are current residents of Lumberton.

She has received numerous honors at Wake Tech, including the Applied Benchmarking Grant Award Winner three times, Excellence in Service Award (2017) and the 10-Year Service Award (2017). Additionally, she is the recipient of East Carolina University’s Mack and Margaret Coble Doctoral Fellowship (2017-2019), N.C. Career Development Association’s Best Practices Grant Award (2017-2018) and the N.C. Counseling Association’s Innovation and Creativity Award (2015-2016).

She is a member of various committees and organizations, including the NCCCS Portfolio Assessment Committee; National and N.C. Counseling associations; National and N.C. Career Development associations; 4-H Volunteer Leaders Association; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; WTCC’s Foundation Scholarship Committee; and Pathways Male Mentoring Advisory Team.

