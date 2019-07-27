UNCP, N.C. State expand dual-degree program

July 27, 2019
By: Mark Locklear
Local students participate in an Engineering Camp held at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The university signed on Friday an agreement with N.C. State University to extend their 3-plus-2 engineering program to include pathways to degrees in civil and environmental engineering in partnership with UNCP’s Department of Geology and Geography.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and N.C. State University are expanding their 3-plus-2 engineering program to offer additional degree options for students interested in civil and environmental engineering careers.

First established in 2016, the dual-degree program in mechanical or electrical engineering gives students the opportunity to spend three years at UNCP and two years at N.C. State. At the conclusion of the five-year program, participants will earn a bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics from UNCP and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from N.C. State.

On Friday, leaders from both institutions met at UNCP and signed an agreement to extend the program to include pathways to degrees in civil and environmental engineering in partnership with UNCP’s Department of Geology and Geography.

“I am thrilled to expand this 3-plus-2 partnership with our good friends at N.C. State. Our STEM programs have grown at an amazing rate the last several years and having strong and trusted partners allows us to prepare students for many different types of opportunities,” said Jeff Frederick, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNCP.

“Students who have a passion for civil or environmental engineering now have a pathway to two degrees in a five-year period: Geo-Environmental Sciences at UNCP with the engineering degree coming from a great program at N.C. State. The future is bright indeed.”

Attending the signing ceremony from N.C. State wa Jerome Lavelle, associate dean of Academic Affairs in the College of Engineering.

“Establishing the initial partnership was an important first step in the UNCP-NCSU dual-degree program. However, our intent was always to add educational opportunities that make sense for both institutions,” Lavelle said.

“The civil/environmental engineering and geosciences pairing fits that goal and by expanding students options it widens the bridge connecting our institutions. This is very exciting stuff.”

Courses for the new civil and environmental disciplines will be offered through Geo-Environmental Studies program in the Department of Geology and Geography. Students will complete three years of study in geosciences at UNCP before pursuing a degree in civil or environmental at N.C. State.

Dana Lamberton,a junior at UNCP, is the first 3-plus-2 student to transition to N.C. State. She will begin pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering this fall.

After the signing, Lavelle toured one of UNCP’s engineering labs and visited with youth attending the annual summer Engineering Camp.

Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

