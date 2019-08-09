Local sorority earns honors

By: Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Alpha Pi Omega recognized its top chapters and individual members recently at the Carolina Inn and several Robeson County women were among those honored.

Based out of Robeson County, the Beta Pi Chapter was named Professional Chapter of the Year, marking the first time the award has gone to a chapter outside of Oklahoma. Along with hosting the sorority’s 2018 national convention, the chapter annually puts on a day camp for area middle school girls and regularly volunteers at cultural events hosted by the Lumbee Tribe.

The chapter was also named Philanthropists of the Year for its fundraising efforts for several local causes, including a scholarship fund at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for American Indian women.

Brooke Huggins, a citizen of the Lumbee Tribe and a Psychology major at the UNCP, was recognized for having the highest individual grade point average among the sorority’s active undergraduate members. The Red Springs woman has a 3.98 cumulative GPA.

An alumna of UNCP, Francine Cummings was named Grand Keeper of the Year as voted on by other board members. A citizen of the Lumbee Tribe, Cummings was first elected to the board of directors in 2015 and is a member of the Beta Pi Chapter.

“Over the last year, our sisters and chapters have truly exemplified our sorority’s values,” Grand President Mardella Richardson said. “Whether that’s the demonstrated commitment to community service shown by Gamma, Theta and Beta Pi chapters, Iota Chapter’s excellence in the classroom or our individual sisters showing strong leadership, these Alpha Pi Omega women are continuing to provide exemplary support for Indigenous college women.”

