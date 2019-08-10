51 earn diplomas at RCC

August 10, 2019 robesonian Education 0

Students walk across the state to get their diploman during the summer commencement ceremony for Robeson Community College held recently at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium. The summer class of 2019 at RCC was made up of 51 students. Retired Superior Court Judge and interim County Attorney Gary Locklear served as the commencement speaker. At left is Sammy Cox Jr., chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0062-bw.jpg

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0062.jpg