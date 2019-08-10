Alford graduates Harvard program

By: Staff report
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman recently graduated from the Harvard University Design Discovery Program.

Tyron Neleh Alford, 20, is a senior at North Carolina A&T State University, where her major is Landscape Architecture. She graduated from Lumberton Senior High School in 2016.

Design Discovery is an intense six-week summer program that encompasses further study with disciplines of Landscape Architecture, Architecture and Urban Planning and Design. Studying Landscape Architecture, Alford has had learned how to design aesthetic and functional environmental spaces, as well as design environments with positive stormwater drainage systems.

Alford is the daughter of Veronica Powell and Tyron Alford, of Lumberton, and the granddaughter of Ronald and the late Helen Powell.

