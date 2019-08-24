WHITE LAKE — The Lumberton High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America recently took part in the North Carolina Future Farmers of America State Leadership Conference held at White Lake.

The students who attended the conference held from July 29 to Aug. 2 included Anna Mercer, Lillee Roquet, Jordyn Prevatte, Julis Locklear, Reece Taylor, Justin Pittman and Cassie Farmer.

“The purpose of this event is to expose and educate students and FFA members on leadership training and personal growth,” said Jason Davis, state FFA coordinator. “State Leadership Conference is a great opportunity for FFA members to develop their potential as leaders in the FFA and within their communities.”

The conference is facilitated by North Carolina Future Farmers of America state officers and includes various workshops and activities for participants to attend in an effort to grow their abilities in leadership and with the Future Farmers of America. Students have the opportunity to learn the organization’s history, engage with other members in small groups, listen to a panel of agricultural leaders as they discuss the future of agricultural education and spend time planning activities for their chapter for the upcoming year.

The North Carolina Future Farmers of America is a youth organization 20,472 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture with 321 local chapters across the state.

Visit www.ncffa.org for more information.

