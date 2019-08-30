Rotary gifts $1,000 for scholarships

August 30, 2019 Education
Lumberton Rotary Club President Rhonda Williamson, right, presents a check for $1,000 to Don Metzger, chairman of the Board of Trustees at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings during a meeting held at Village Station in Lumberton. The check will go towards scholarships.

