Graham-Hoskins to speak at banquet

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Pearly Graham-Hoskins will be the keynote speaker at the Bladen County Training School-Bladen Central High School Alumni Association’s 37th annual Awards Banquet.

Scholarships will be given to deserving students and awards to community leaders will also be presented at the banquet, which will be held Sept. 14 at The Paul Brown Building on Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and the public is invited.

Graham-Hoskins graduated valedictorian of her class from East Arcadia High School in Bladen County. She received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from Howard University in Washington, D.C. She graduated from The University of North Carolina’s medical school in Charlotte. After serving an internship at Howard University, she moved to Trinidad, where she studied Psychology.

Upon returning to the states, she started a private practice in Elizabethtown. Her specialties were in geriatric and internal medicine. After 31 years of service in a private practice and administrator at Bladen County’s Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, she recently retired.

