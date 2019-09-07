10 RCC nursing students get scholarships

September 7, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
Onita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.
Onita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.

LUMBERTON —The Robeson Community College Foundation Inc. and the Cox and Jones families recently presented 10 nursing students a total of $9,000 in scholarships.

Lateisha Billings, Erica Bridgeman, Amanda Stone-Stewart, Jordan Deese, Harmonee Thompson, Mia Cox, Lydia Kerbeline Carter and Taylor Britt each received $1,000 nursing scholarships on behalf of Sammy and Onita Cox.

David and Michelle Cox presented Colleen Russel with a $500 scholarship. In addition, Zachary Wortmann received the Jeremiah Hunter Nursing Scholarship.

Sammy and Onita Cox established their scholarship and endowment in 1998. In early 2019, they donated $100,000 to the foundation for naming rights of the Basic Law Enforcement Training building.

Their son, David Cox, and his wife, Michelle, followed their lead and established their scholarship in 2009.

In 2018, Sammy Cox awarded one of his scholarships in honor of David and Morgan Jones’ son, Jeremiah Hunter Jones. This year, Randall and Diane Jones continued the scholarship in celebration of their grandson.

Sammy Cox and Morgan Jones serve on the RCC Board of Trustees.

The Robeson Community College Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit that receives, holds, invests and disburses funds for the purpose to provide scholarships to students. For more information about the Foundation and how to contribute, visit https://www.robeson.edu/foundation/.

Onita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0022-bw.jpgOnita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.

Onita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0022.jpgOnita and Sammy Cox, left, present $1,000 scholarships to Jordan Deese, the first paramedic to registered nurse bridge student at Robeson Community College, alongside Eva Meekins, director of Nursing. Nine other Nursing students were awarded scholarships in August.

Staff report