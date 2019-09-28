High school students invited to legislative conference

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly are inviting North Carolina high school students to apply for the 50th annual Youth Legislative Assembly Conference that will be held April 3 to April 5 in Raleigh.

“North Carolina’s Youth Legislative Assembly offers students a unique opportunity to learn first-hand about the legislative process and to develop leadership skills that will help them succeed in life,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore in a statement. “We are proud to continue this long tradition of helping prepare our state’s future leaders.”

The Legislative Services Office, under the North Carolina General Assembly, is ccepting applications for the conference until Jan. 31. It can be fond at www.ncleg.gov/YLA.

The Youth Legislative Assembly teaches high school students about state laws and the lawmaking process.

Students in attendance will draft, debate and vote on mock legislative bills.

“YLA provides the opportunity for North Carolina’s youth to engage with peers from across the state in a structured, positive, youth-focused environment,” said Erica Gallion, Youth Legislative Assembly coordinator, in a statement.

The YLA program is open to students in North Carolina who are in good standing at a public, private, charter or home school. For more information , contact Gallion at [email protected] or call 919-301-1372.

