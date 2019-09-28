Highlander names honor students

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy has announced its honor rolls for the first grading period of the 2019-20 academic year.
To be included in the Headmistress’ Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 90 or above.
On the roll are Daniel Cordoba-Solis, third grade, Red Springs; Gabe Hummel, third grade, Red Springs; Braxton Hunt, third grade, Lumberton; Kaitlyn Miller, third grade, Red Springs; Tanner Abendroth, fourth grade, Maxton; Giovanni Contreras, fourth grade, Red Springs; Jasmyne Penn, fourth grade, Red Springs; Watson Price, sixth grade, Red Springs; Christian Alleman, seventh grade, Red Springs; Anderson Price, seventh grade, Red Springs; Amran Hussein, eighth grade, Maxton; Caleb Currie, 10th grade, Raeford; Nicholas Locklear, 10th grade, Red Springs; and Morgan Harris, 12th grade, St. Pauls.
To be included on the Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 80 to 89.
On the roll are are Trinity Abendroth, fifth grade, Maxton; Rico Conrad, fifth grade, Red Springs; Kenston Dial, fifth grade, Raeford; Nolan Hammonds, fifth grade, Red Springs; Hunter Chavis, sixth grade, Red Springs; Andrea Cordoba-Solis, sixth grade, Red Springs; Kaelyn McInnis, sixth grade, Red Springs; Kaleb McInnis, sixth grade, Red Springs; Dillon Pritchett, sixth grade, St. Pauls; Mattox Schmitz, sixth grade, Lumberton; Braidlan Brooks, seventh grade, Red Springs; Wyatt Locklear, seventh grade, Red Springs; Marty Priore, seventh grade, Maxton; Destiny Chavis, eighth grade, Red Springs; Alexander Hussein, eighth grade, Maxton; Barenda Govan, ninth grade, Red Springs; Ethan Quick, ninth grade, Red Springs; Ashley Chavis, 10th grade, Red Springs; Evangalena Jacobs, 10th grade, Red Springs; and Terry Powers, 10th grade, Lumberton.