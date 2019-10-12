Orrum resident wins ECU scholarship

PEMBROKE — Lumberton native Engle Revels will assume the role of director of Admissions at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Engle has a remarkable track record in the field of admissions,” said Lois Williams, associate vice chancellor for Enrollment. “Her professional experience, heartfelt commitment to ensuring access to education, and extensive knowledge of UNC Pembroke make her the ideal leader for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.”

Revels joined the Admissions Office in 2016 as an assistant director and most recently served as associate director. Along with the admissions team, she played a key role in the recent surge in student enrollment.

This fall, UNCP welcomed a record 7,698 students, a 7.9 % growth from last year. Since fall 2017, UNCP has experienced a more than 23% growth in student enrollment.

As the transfer coordinator, Revels helped boost transfer enrollment by 42% from spring 2016 to fall 2019.

Revels is excited to step into this new leadership role and to continue the momentum at her home university.

“I have such a love and appreciation for this institution, as it has definitely changed my life through education,” she said. “I am especially grateful for being afforded this opportunity to pay it forward.”

The mission of the university is deeply personal for Revels. Commitment to higher education runs in her family, but her strong family connections to UNCP run even deeper.

Her grandfather, English Jones — for whom she was named — was the first Lumbee to serve as president and later chancellor of UNCP. from 1962 to 1979.

“Chancellor Jones and first lady Margaret played a vital role in establishing the foundation for this university to build upon,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said.

“Engle’s appointment would surely make them proud, and I look forward to all she and her team will accomplish as she carries on her grandparents’ legacy.”

Revels’ mother, Judith Revels, served more than 30 years as director of Admissions at Robeson Community College. Her aunt and former vice chancellor for student affairs, Diane Jones, retired after serving 34 years at the university, while her uncle, Randall Jones, currently serves as the chair of the UNCP Foundation.

“Coming from a family of higher-education trailblazers, I am honored to follow in their footsteps to continue paving the way for others to follow,” Revels said. “My grandfather English’s path to higher education is my life’s inspiration, and my mother’s career in admissions sparked a passion of higher education in me at a very early age.”

As director, Revels will be responsible for planning and leading student recruitment initiatives and managing the daily operations of the admissions team, among her many duties.

The office of Admissions plays a key role in improving the school’s visibility in the community, region, across the state and beyond. The admissions team meets with a cross section of students, from incoming freshmen to alumni, in order to identify potential applicants primed to build on the university’s success.

“As higher education faces increased pressure to control costs and be accountable, the Admissions office will play an even more important role positioning UNCP for future success,” Cummings said.

Revels’ extensive experience as a student, employee, and community member gives her a unique perspective on what makes the university a great opportunity for prospective students who are considering UNCP as their college home.

“Driven by the vision of Chancellor Cummings, and equipped with a talented admission team, we are once again poised to continue the past two-year success of increasing enrollment, while decreasing barriers for students to further their education through accessibility and affordability,” Revels said.

“Ultimately, we want to become an institution of choice for all students. UNCP was founded to provide an education for those students who didn’t have access to education, which is a large part of our history. And, today, we are still carrying out that mission.”

Revels is a three-time graduate of UNCP, receiving a Business Administration degree in 2003, a bachelor of Science in nursing in 2007 and a Master of Business Administration in 2019.

“I have a great sense of pride, not only as a graduate of UNC Pembroke, but as an employee. I am grateful to be a part of the vehicle that drives economic growth in the area,” Revels said.

Revels https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Engle-Revels-headshot.jpg Revels