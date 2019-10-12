Orrum resident wins ECU scholarship

October 12, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

GREENVILLE — East Carolina University’s College of Education has awarded scholarships to more than 100 students, including one from Robeson County, for the 2019-20 academic year.

James Callahan of Orrum received the Dr. Moses M. Sheppard Scholarship.

A total of 108 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral education students were recognized as recipients of more than $540,000 in scholarships and awards during the college’s Scholarship Recipient and Donor Recognition ceremony on Aug. 23.

Carley VanHoy, a Science Education graduate student from Mount Airy, was this year’s student speaker.

“Be the teacher that helps put that spark in their students’ eyes, not the one who takes it away,” she told recipients.

College of Education scholarships range from $250 to $20,000. Some of them are available to all education students while others are earmarked for certain majors or programs.

