Locklear named to Indian education board

October 19, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
Locklear

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Connie Locklear, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, was recently appointed to the National Indian Education Association Board of Directors representing the Southeast.

The National Indian Education Association’s purpose is to advance comprehensive, culture-based educational opportunities for American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians.

Based in Washington, D.C., the association is governed by a 12-member board elected by membership.

Locklear is the director of Indian Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She supervises 34 staff members, provides various educational opportunities for students, and shares culturally relevant professional development for administrators, teachers, parents, as well as tribal and community leaders.

Prior to her current position, she served the district as the Math and Science curriculum supervisor, where she worked closely with the assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction to provide educational best practices to teachers with the goal of improving teaching and learning.

She spent several years working with the North Carolina Teacher Academy, where she provided professional development to educators across the state. She has also worked as an adjunct professor in the Math department and as a classroom teacher.

Locklear has served on various boards during her career; she currently serves as the chairperson of the State Advisory Council on Indian Education, chairperson for the Burroughs Wellcome Fund Student Service Enrichment Program Advisory Committee, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke First American Teacher Education Advisory Council, Intertribal Talking Circle Substance Abuse Prevention Native Youth Grant Community Partnership Board and was appointed by the North Carolina General Assembly for the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission.

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Connie.jpgLocklear

Staff report