Gardner-Webb honors St. Pauls doctor

By: Staff report
BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb University honored outstanding members of the university family with induction into the Gallery of Distinguished Alumni during 2019 Homecoming activities held Oct. 11-12.

Among the seven alumni recognized was Dr. Michelle Skipper, of St. Pauls.

Inspired by her rural North Carolina roots, Skipper has pursued quality health care for all, whether in her home community or in Nicaragua. During her 28-year career, she has progressed from a night-shift nurse in the newborn nursery to director of the adult-gerontology and family nurse practitioner specialties of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program at East Carolina University.

She and her husband also supported those with medical needs during the aftermath of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, getting food, medication and supplies to those who were home bound and could not make it to safe shelter.

She was inducted as a Fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners in the summer of 2019. She received her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Gardner-Webb University in 2013 and holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Andrews Presbyterian College, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Duke University.

Skipper and her husband, the Rev. Bruce Skipper, met while serving on a medical mission trip in Leon, Nicaragua. They currently reside in St. Pauls, where Bruce serves as the pastor of St. Pauls United Methodist Church.

