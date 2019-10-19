UNCP honors 3 alumni

PEMBROKE — Three distinguished alumni of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke were honored recently during the 51st annual Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony.
This year’s award recipients were Barry Burch Jr., Young Alumnus of the Year; Mac Campbell, Distinguished Service Award; and James Ayars, Outstanding Alumnus Award. The awards recognize alumni who have shown exceptional dedication to the university and whose contributions embody the university’s values and mission.
The 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees are Iris Bethea, basketball; Roger Carr, basketball; Richard Thompson, baseball; Ray Nixon, baseball and coach Tommy Thompson.
Burch serves as senior advisor for Federal Affairs and Government Relations for the Office of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He is also director of Board and Commissions for the city and county. Since moving to Denver in 2012, Burch has worked as a public school teacher, a fellow in the office of City Councilman Albus Brooks, and special aide to Mayor Hancock.
At UNCP, Burch served as student body president, Kappa Alpha Psi president and resident advisor. After receiving his degree in Political Science in 1999, he was selected by Organizing for America to increase voter turnout. Most recently, he graduated from the University of Denver with a Master of Business Administration.
After earning his degree in business in 1968, Campbell began working alongside his father, Mac Sr., at Campbell Oil Company. After his father’s death, Campbell took over the family business and worked until his retirement in 2011. Over the years, he has been heavily involved in his community, having served on several boards, including the Bladen We Care Foundation, UNCP Board of Trustees, Elizabethtown Airport Board, N.C. Department of Transportation, UNCP Foundation Board, UNCP Football Advisory Board and Bladen County Committee of 100.
Ayars, a 1986 graduate, and his wife, Jennifer, have been owners of Sandhills Gymnastics in Aberdeen since 1991. A lifetime member of the UNCP Chancellor’s Club, Ayars was among the founding board members in the early 1990s. He and his wife established the Ayars Family Scholarship in Chemistry, Physics, Math or Psychology.
After receiving his degree in Chemistry, he worked as a high school teacher. He taught school in North Carolina for 27 years. He is a member of the Southern Pines Rotary and a judge for USA Gymnastics. He most recently was appointed to the UNCP Board of Visitors.