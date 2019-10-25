UNCP waiving application fee through Sunday

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembrok is joining several of its counterparts in the UNC System in waiving the standard application fee as part of College Application Week.

Through Sunday, prospective UNCP students will not be required to pay the $55 application fee. The waiver applies only for new freshman and undergraduate transfer applications.

During College Application Week, volunteers at hundreds of North Carolina high schools help students submit online applications for admission while some colleges offer application fee waiver opportunities.

This year UNCP and six other UNC System institutions — East Carolina University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, and Winston-Salem State University — have waived the fee.

For questions, call the Office of Admissions at 910-521-6262 or [email protected]

