UNCP celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

November 1, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will observe American Indian Heritage Month by holding a series of events this month.

The 11th annual Honoring Native Foodways is among those events. The public is invited to join the campus in sampling Indigenous foods at the University Center Annex on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cherokee Warriors of AniKituhwa will offer three performances Nov. 19-20 at the Givens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $3.

The documentary “RETURN: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health and Spirit” will be shown inside the Moore Hall auditorium on Nov. 21.

November is American Indian Heritage Month. It’s a time to celebrate UNCP’s unique status as North Carolina’s historically American Indian university. UNCP is the only four-year, state-supported institution in the country established by American Indians for American Indians.

Other events are scheduled throughout the month. A complete calendar of events is available online at www.uncp.edu.

For additional information, contact Mark Locklear, public communications specialist with University Communications and Marketing, via email at [email protected] or by phone 910-521-6351.

