Top mechanics

November 1, 2019 robesonian Education 0
Early Junior Locklear, left, and Tyrone Locklear earned the Public Schools of Robeson County Transportation Department’s mechanics of the year. The team beat out seven other mechanic teams at the school system's bus garage for the honor. The Transportation Department also was recognized in the top 10 in the state.

