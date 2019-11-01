Oxendine Elementary announces honor rolls for first nine-weeks grading period

November 1, 2019
By: Staff report

MAXTON — Oxendine Elementary School recently released the A and B honor rolls for the first nine weeks of the semester.

Students on the A honor roll are, in third grade, Andrew Forte; fourth grade, Kaydence Barton, Zoey Barton, Daris Hunt, Amiyah Locklear, Aaron Scott, and Nahayla Thompson; fifth grade, Harmoni Henry; and sixth grade, Malachi Bullard, Kaileigh Cooper, Heavenly Locklear, Lola Jorge, Elijah Kennedy, Amberly Locklear, Braidon Bell, Thomas Hunt, Kiley Jacobs, Halona Oxendine, and Timothy Putman.

Students on the B honor roll are, in third grade, Tristin Brooks, Shane Chavis, Masiyah Gracie Jones, Valery Inman, Mark Locklear, Xavier McMillan, and Lakaiden Williams; fourth grade, Leanna Bullard, Brandon Chavis, Jolon Chavis, Catori Dial, Takiah Dial, Dalaney Locklear, Diana Locklear, Elijah Locklear, Jada Locklear, Joley Locklear, Saila Logan, Logan Lowery, Jeanette Lusher, Brooke Sommers, and Olivia Strong; and sixth grade, Payton Locklear, Serenity Locklear, Triston Locklear, Jordan Locklear, Emily Brooks, Tylia Locklear, Tyler Malcolm, Julia Amado, Telinda Pate, Sayla Nicely, and Howard Chavis.

