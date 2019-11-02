Methodist University names new provost

FAYETTEVILLE — Suzanne Blum Malley has been named provost of Methodist University.

Blum Malley will assume the post at Methodist University on Jan. 15, President Stanley T. Wearden announced recently. Blum Malley is senior associate provost and a member of the English faculty at Columbia College Chicago.

“Dr. Blum Malley brings to us a strong track record of academic and scholarly success, and she is a seasoned and highly capable academic leader,” Wearden said. “I had the privilege of being Dr. Blum Malley’s colleague at Columbia, where I was able to witness firsthand her excellent work building and maintaining collaborative rapport with the faculty. She and the faculty have transformed the curriculum there, leading to significant improvements in both the graduation rate and the retention rate.”

Blum Malley holds a doctorate in English: Rhetoric and Composition Studies from Northern Illinois University, a master of Spanish Applied Linguistics and Hispanic Literatures, and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to the provost position at Methodist University,” Blum Malley said. “I am energized by Methodist’s mission and commitment to providing transformative educational experiences that prepare students to go out into the world as principled leaders and ethical decision makers. I am also inspired by President Wearden’s vision for Methodist University’s next chapter, and I look forward to supporting faculty and students in their pursuit of excellence as we build that future together.”

