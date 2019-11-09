Lumberton FFA chapter recognized

November 9, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter was recognized as a three-star chapter during the FFA National Convention.

Members Reece Taylor, Anna Mercer, Jordyn Prevatte, Cassie Farmer, Laci Rozier, Lillee, Roquett, Jacob Roquett, Justin Pittman, Julius Locklear; and two advisors, Candace Grimsley and Lee Pittman, attended the convention that took place Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Lumberton FFA members Calista Hammonds, Christian Hammonds, Taylor Roberts, Honovi Locklear, Macy Hester and Garrett Walton, received their American Degree during the convention. As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association.

It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The convention is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement FFA’s mission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Other events at the convention included a concert by the country music band Old Dominion, the Cinch America’s Toughest Rodeo, a Fair Oaks Farm tour and seven FFA general sessions. Session attendees heard national officer retiring addresses, keynote speakers and recognized successful FFA members from across the country. During the Fair Oaks Farm tour, attendees were allowed to see a live cow birth, watch cows get milked on a carousel and enjoy fresh dairy products from their cafe.

Staff report