County native earns CCC honors

November 9, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —Isabelle Christine Karis, a Robeson County native, made the president’s list at Central Community College for the spring 2019 semester.

Students named to the president’s list received all A’s in all classes, registered and completed at least 12 semester hours and received no incomplete grades.

