Southside teacher a finalist for state award

November 16, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
Zeina Walker teaches her third-grade class outdoors at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland. Walker was nominated recently and is now a finalist for North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

ROWLAND — Zeina Walker, a third-grade teacher at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland, has been selected as a finalist for North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

Walker, a United States military veteran, is among 27 educators being recognized for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

“Ms. Walker is not only an inspiration to the students, her enthusiasm is contagious and it resonates throughout the entire school and in the local community. We are thrilled to have her on our team,” said Kenneth Bowen, school director.

“It is wonderful that Ms. Walker is being recognized in this way,” Innovative School District Superintendent James Ellerbe said. “It is very deserving. She has done a tremendous job of helping students grow and achieve. We wish her all the best as the selection process continues.”

In a letter of recommendation to the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Southside-Ashpole’s school counselor, Cindy Chavis, wrote that Walker “demonstrated on a consistent basis the ability to invoke and instill in (students) the need for and the desire to achieve success with hard work, pride and a belief in themselves. (She is) a professional, distinguishable by her work ethic, content knowledge, social skills, organizational skills, caring attitude, innovative ideas and positive personality.”

The NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year, who will be announced during a ceremony on Dec. 5, wins a $5,000 cash prize, participation in a GoGlobal NC trip to Australia in 2020 and instructional supply funds for the teacher’s school. The runner-up receives a $2,000 cash prize.

Zeina Walker teaches her third-grade class outdoors at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland. Walker was nominated recently and is now a finalist for North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Z_Walker.jpgZeina Walker teaches her third-grade class outdoors at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland. Walker was nominated recently and is now a finalist for North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.

Staff report