FFA team places 10th

November 30, 2019 robesonian Education 0
Members of the Lumberton Future Farmers of America traveled to Lee County High School to compete in the State Veterinary Science Career Development event and placed 10th out of 61 teams. The competition consisted of a multiple choice test on Vet Science, clinical math problems, parasites identification, veterinary equipment identification, breeds identification, clinical procedures, and handling and restraining procedures.

