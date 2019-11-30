FFA team places 10th

November 22, 2019
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College students met on Wednesday the donors who fund the scholarships they received during the bi-annual Celebration of Education Donor and Scholar Luncheon.
Each student received a certificate to acknowledge his or her award at the event sponsored by the RCC Foundation.
Criteria for awarding scholarships are specified by the donor in conjunction with the foundation staff. The scholarships are awarded for the fall and spring semesters, subject to the availability of funds.
The scholarship recipients were:
— Piedmont Natural Gas Annual Scholarship: Brooks Adams, Rayshaun Baker, Timothy Bernicki, Joshua Bryant, David Burns, Aaron Campbell, Adam Chavis, Eugene Chavis, Coby Emanuel, Diana Flores, Jerquis Gilmore, Dustin Hunt, Kaden Jacobs, and Joseph Adam Locklear.
— Bill and Mayme Tubbs Presidential Scholarship: Weam Bashir.
— Gail Gane Respiratory Therapy: Ryan Batton.
— Raymond and Shirley Pennington Endowed Scholarship: Shameka Bennett.
— Bruce Williams Endowed Scholarship/John & Vista Robertson Endowed Scholarship: Davida Billings.
— Sarah M. Britt Endowed Scholarship: Kira Brewer.
— Business Accounting Faculty Annual Scholarship: Carla Bullard.
— Foundation High School Scholarship: Chynoah Bullard.
— William M. Espey Memorial Scholarship/I. Murchison Biggs Family Endowed Scholarship: Alexis Carter.
— M&M Annual Scholarship/Campbell Soup Supply Company Endowed Scholarship: Martin Catalan-Mendoza.
— Foundation High School Scholarship/Robeson Scholars Annual Scholarship: Flor Cisneros.
— Dr. J Irvin and Anne Moss Biggs Endowed Scholarship: Jessica Cooper, Ana Graham, Heather Jacobs, and Kayla Locklear.
— Blue Cellulose Golf Tournament Scholarship: Emily Cotto.
— Friends of the Arts Scholarship: Rahman Cundiff.
— Robeson Scholars Annual Scholarship: Mika Deese.
— Bill Williford Scholarship Fund: Ariel Deese, and Whitney Hunt.
— BlueScope Foundation Annual Scholarship: Montrell Dixon.
— Gary N. Powers Endowed Scholarship: Alexandra Evans.
— National Technical Honor Society Scholarship: Mia Evans.
— College and Career Readiness Scholarship: Lena Franks.
— Julian T. Pierce Memorial Endowed Scholarship/Earl and Joyce Antone Endowed Scholarship: Nola Graham.
— Farm Bureau Track Scholarship: Corena Hammonds, Randi Hunt, Summer Locklear, Hannah Britt, Christian Hammonds, and Ethan Gromme.
— Robeson County Homebuilders Association Endowed Scholarship: Kayli Gruver.
— Vicki Locklear Fund Scholarship: Taylor Harlee.
— Dr. A. J. Robinson Nursing Scholarship: Sarah Jacobs.
— Foundation Academic Scholarship: Chelsea Jones.
— Cakes and Pastries Golf Tournament Scholarship: Erica Brown.
— Mountaire Farms Golf Tournament Scholarship: Kristyn Carter, Lydia Kerbeline Carter, Mellary Fairley, Nakeena Fitzgerald, and Shareka Graham.
— Bullard Enterprises Golf Tournament Scholarship: Calista Hammonds, Carle Howard, Amber Hunt, and Patrick Chappell.
Students interested in applying for a Foundation scholarship should visit https://www.robeson.edu/foundation/.
For information, call Rebekah Lowry, director of Foundation and Development, at 910-272-3235 or email relowry@robeson.edu.
