Southside teacher to receive LREMC grant

ROWLAND — Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation will award a Southside-Ashpole Elementary School teacher the 2019 Bright Ideas Education Grant during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.
Summer Chavis-Jackson, a kindergarten teacher, earned the grant with her project titled “Virtual Voyage in the Innovative School Bus.”
“Dr. (Kenneth) Bowen shared this grant opportunity with us at the beginning of the year and I discussed ideas with him and was grateful for his support with helping me see it through,” Chavis-Jackson said. “I am excited about the opportunities this grant will provide to our kindergarten students.”
This project will provide kindergarten students valuable exposure through the use of virtual reality. Students will take virtual field trips and experience STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) through the use of advanced technology.
“One of the greatest factors in closing achievement gaps is providing students with opportunities for exposure,” said Kenneth L. Bowen, Southside-Ashepole’s director. “Virtual reality provides an opportunity for students to visit to places not practical, or even possible in real life, all from the safety of the classroom.
“I am excited for our kindergarten students and I thank Lumbee River EMC for recognizing and supporting Summer Chavis-Jackson’s project.”
Tricia Cotham, president of Achievement for All Children, said she looks forward to the participating in the virtual voyages herself.
“Achievement for All Children is extremely excited about the leadership that Dr. Bowen is providing for Southside-Ashpole this year,” Cotham said. “Summer Chavis-Jackson’s project is one of many great initiatives being led by Dr. Bowen and the staff. I look forward to visiting the kindergarten classes and taking virtual voyages with them. Thank you, Lumbee River EMC, for supporting growth and achievement at Southside-Ashpole.”
Achievement for All Children oversees Southside-Ashepole, which is the only school in North Carolina’s Innovative School District.