Eight FFA members compete in state event

December 13, 2019
By: Staff report
Devin Hayes, Laci Rozier, Taylor Stone, and Paige Leggett, all junior members of the Future Farmers of America Lumberton Chapter, recently participated in the 2019 N.C. FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development event in Wake County. Their advisor is Lee Pittman.
Lillee Roquet, left, Hunter Beasley, Trevor Stone, and Cassie Farmer, all senior members of the Future Farmers of America Lumberton Chapter, recently participated in the 2019 N.C. FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development event in Wake County. Their advisor is Lee Pittman.

LUMBERTON — Future Farmers of America Lumberton Chapter members recently participated in the 2019 N.C. FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development event in Wake County.

Senior team members include Trevor Stone, Hunter Beasley, Cassie Farmer, and Lillee Roquet. Junior team members include Laci Rozier, Paige Leggett, Taylor Stone, and Devin Hayes. Their advisor is Lee Pittman.

At the state event, participants were scored based on how well they apply livestock evaluation skills learned in the classroom. Each team evaluates six classes of animals, including one class each of breeding cattle, market cattle, breeding sheep, market sheep or lambs, market swine and breeding swine. They had to defend the reasoning behind their evaluations to a panel of judges.

Participants also took a written test and worked in a team keep/cull activity. Completing these activities successfully required a good understanding of both animal science and her management skills.

This event is one of 43 different career development events offered to North Carolina Future Farmers of America members on the state level. It was sponsored by the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, the North Carolina State Fair and the Wilkes Community College Animal Science Department.

