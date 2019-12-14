Top tree at Rex-Rennert

December 14, 2019 robesonian Education 0
Rex-Rennert Elementary School teacher Jessica Cummings and her fourth-grade social studies class were named the winner of the schoolwide Christmas Tree Decorating contest on Friday. The 77 students who helped decorate the tree with hand-painted ornaments and drawings won an ice cream party. The winning decoration theme was North Carolina state symbols. Twenty-five classes that participated in the contest.

