Dallas Mavericks CEO to speak at UNCP

December 21, 2019 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall will be the next featured guest in The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

The talk is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Givens Performing Arts Center. The event’s host will be Newy Scruggs, a seven-time Emmy winner, sports personality and UNCP alumnus.

Marshall became the NBA’s first female CEO when she was hired in 2018. During her 36-year career with AT&T, Marshall earned national recognition, having been recognized as one of the top 50 most powerful women in corporate America by Black Enterprise Magazine.

She began her career at AT&T in 1981, shortly after graduating from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in Business Administration and Human Resources Management. She was also the first African American cheerleader at UC Berkeley.

Additionally, she has been awarded honorary doctorate degrees by Livingstone College and Bennett College.

She left AT&T in 2017 to start her own consulting firm in Dallas.

“We are excited to welcome Cynthia Marshall to BraveNation and to learn about her successful academic and professional career. With such an incredible journey, we know this will be a conversation relevant to all members of our community,” said Abdul Ghaffar, director of Campus Engagement and Leadership at UNCP.

Marshall will be joined on stage by Scruggs during a fireside chat. Scruggs is the sports director at KXAS-TV (NBC 5) in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, and is the host of Voices of the Game with Newy Scruggs, on NBC Sports Radio.

On Sundays during the NFL season, Scruggs is the host of the Emmy Award-winning Out of Bounds with retired Dallas Cowboys star Drew Pearson. Scruggs is a former member of the UNCP board of trustees.

The Distinguished Speaker Series is presented by the Office of Campus Engagement and Leadership at Givens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for faculty/staff/children and free for UNCP students with a valid ID.

Marshall’s appearance is co-sponsored by the UNCP School of Business and Department of Mass Communication.

After Marshall’s event will be the final distinguished speaker for the 2019-20 series, United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo on March 26. For more information about the series, visit uncp.edu/dss.

