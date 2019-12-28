Wilson earns master’s at N.C. State

By: Staff report
RALEIGH —A woman with Lumberton ties recently earned a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

Brittany Leigh Wilson on Dec. 19 graduated with a 3.741-grade-point average, earning high honors.

She is the daughter of Gary and Cathy Wilson of Raeford, and granddaughter of Christine Britt and the late Albert Britt of Lumberton.

Wilson is currently a chemical engineer with Corning in Winston Salem.

