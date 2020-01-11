Oxendine Elementary releases honor roll

By: Staff report

MAXTON — Oxendine Elementary School has announced the students who made the A and B honor rolls for the second nine weeks of the semester.

The students who made the A honor roll are Tristin Brooks, Shane Chavis, Lakaiden Williams, Xavier McMillan, Andrew Forte, Valery Inman, Kaydence Barton, Jolon Chavis, Nahayla Thompson, Amiyah Locklear, Sequoyah Locklear, Brooke Sommers, Zoey Barton, Savannah Brooks, Harmoni Henry, Nabor Martinez, Malachi Bullard, Amberly Locklear, Timothy Putman, Julia Amado, Braiden Bell, Kaileigh Cooper, Thomas Hunt, Kiley Jacobs, Elijah Kennedy, Erika Locklear, Heavenly Locklear, Jazmin Locklear, Jordan Locklear, Payton Locklear, Serenity Locklear, Tylia Locklear, Malcolm Tyler, Halona Oxendine and Telinda Pate.

The students who earned their name on the B honor roll are Braylon Hunt, Ashlyn Knight, Kayden Owens, Cashlynn Oxendine, Masiyah Jones, Haileyana Carter, Darius Hunt, Dalaney Locklear, Diana Locklear, Jada Locklear, SaiLa Logan, Logan Lowery, Jeanette Lusher, Elijah Locklear, Aaron Scott, Olivia Strong, Connor Bullard, Emily Brooks, Arabella Bullard, Chesney Chavis, Lola Jorge, Christian Locklear, Triston Locklear, Chayton Lowery, Sayla Nicley and Alyssia Oyola.

