UNCP to showcase teaching innovation, excellence

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke faculty will showcase high-impact innovations in teaching and learning during the Teaching & Learning Center’s second annual Celebration of Teaching & Learning.

The event is from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21.

“At UNC Pembroke, excellence in teaching and learning is a matter of mission,” said Scott Hicks, director of the Teaching & Learning Center and professor of English. “The approaches and collaborations featured in the celebration enrich our classrooms because they make good on our commitment to personalized teaching and learning.”

Hicks encourages all members of the university to attend.

“I hope you’ll leave with new ideas that you’ll want to bring into your classroom,” he said. “I hope you’ll be reenergized by the creative and transformative ideas that are happening every day across campus.”

The TLC welcomes members of the campus community and public to attend the following sessions:

— “Innovations in Teaching & Learning” (Posters) by Amy Medina, PhD, RN (Nursing); Misty Stone, PhD, RN (Nursing); Crystal Walline, PhD (Biology); and Jennifer Wells, PhD, RN (Nursing), Feb. 17 to 21, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Weinstein Health Sciences Building.

— “A Celebration of Teaching Excellence: A Roundtable Conversation among Winners of the UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching” by Cherry Maynor Beasley, PhD, FNP, RN, CNE (Nursing); Sivadanane Mandjiny, PhD (Chemistry & Physics); David Nikkel, PhD (Philosophy & Religion); and Richard Vela, PhD (English, Theatre & Foreign Languages), Feb. 17, 1 to 2:15 p.m., 213 Chavis University Center.

— “Purpose(ful)ly Giving up Power: Student Syllabus Creation” by Autumn Lauzon, PhD (English, Theatre & Foreign Languages), Feb. 17, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 251 Chavis University Center.

— “Training School Teachers and Administrators to Support LGBTQ+ Students: A Quantitative Analysis of Change in Beliefs and Behaviors” by Whitney Akers, PhD, LPC, NCC, ACS; Shenika Jones, PhD, LSC, NCC; and Nicole Stargell, PhD, LPCA, LSC, NCC (Counseling), Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to noon, 213 Chavis University Center.

— “Global Engagement and Cultural Competence: Internationalizing Curriculum through Service-Learning” by Cathy Lee Arcuino, PhD (Global Engagement); Hannah Baggott Anderson, MFA (English, Theatre & Foreign Languages and the Literacy Commons); Orlando Alvarez and Demetrus Locklear (English Language Institute); and Kaitlin Kelly (Community & Civic Engagement), Feb. 18, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 208 Chavis University Center.

— “Partners in Pedagogy: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Interdisciplinary Collaboration, and Service-Learning” by Amber Rock, PhD (Biology), and Tamara Estes Savage, PhD (Social Work), Feb. 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 213 Chavis University Center.

— “Third-Fridays Book of the Month Club: bell hooks, Teaching Community: A Pedagogy of Hope (2003)” (preregistration required) by Scott Hicks, PhD (Teaching & Learning Center and English, Theatre & Foreign Languages), Feb. 21, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., 212 Livermore Library.

For more information, visit <https://www.uncp.edu/departments/teaching-learning-center/celebration-teaching-learning>.